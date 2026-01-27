Gregory Bovino is US Border Patrol veteran who became the "face" of the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns. Bovino served as the Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector in Southern California. Before leading Operation Metro Surge, he led Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago. He is a former member of BORTAC, the Border Patrol's elite tactical unit, and helped develop the agency's Marksman Observer training program. He coined this phrase "Turn and Burn" strategy to describe aggressive enforcement tactics, which often involve agents in unmarked vans conducting sweeps at locations