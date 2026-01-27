Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, linked to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, faces scrutiny over aggressive enforcement tactics. While reports say he may leave Minnesota, DHS insists he remains part of Trump’s team amid ongoing backlash.
Senior Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino is at the centre of controversy due to his aggressive federal immigration operations. The Associated Press reported that among the agents who are expected to depart was Bovino. Some reports also claimed that he is being relieved of his duties, but DHS clarified calling him 'key part of the President's team'.
Bovino was the commanding official during a federal operation in Minneapolis on January 24, where agents fatally shot 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Bovino's militaristic style, during immigration crackdown has been criticised by many including Governor Gavin Newsom and Kathy Hochul.
Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital and a licensed gun owner, was shot at least 10 times by Border Patrol agents on Nicollet Avenue. While Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and White House advisor Stephen Miller claimed Pretti was a "domestic terrorist" who approached agents with a handgun to "massacre" them, videos verified by major outlets show Pretti holding a cell phone while trying to assist a woman pushed to the ground by agents.
Gregory Bovino is US Border Patrol veteran who became the "face" of the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns. Bovino served as the Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector in Southern California. Before leading Operation Metro Surge, he led Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago. He is a former member of BORTAC, the Border Patrol's elite tactical unit, and helped develop the agency's Marksman Observer training program. He coined this phrase "Turn and Burn" strategy to describe aggressive enforcement tactics, which often involve agents in unmarked vans conducting sweeps at locations
Bovino sparked a controversy for wearing a long, double-breasted olive green "greatcoat" while leading federal operations in Minneapolis. Newsom called him ‘Nazi cosplay’. In his defence, Bovino stated the coat is a standard-issue Border Patrol winter dress uniform that he purchased in 1999. He claimed he wore the same coat to official ceremonies under the Biden administration and slammed ongoing backlash calling it “manufactured outrage.”
Trump said he is reviewing everything related to Alex Pretti's death. held telephonic conversation with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and said that some federal officers will leave Minnesota. Reports claimed that Bovino is among them.
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin clarified that Gregory Bovino has not been relieved of his duties. However, just a day ago, Trump handed overe the command in Minnesota to "border czar" Tom Homan, while Bovino is reportedly was sent back to previous sector in El Centro, California. CNN also reported that DHS has suspended Bovino's access to his social media accounts