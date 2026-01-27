/Trump blinks on ICE crackdown after backlash on Alex Pretti killing, pulls some agents from Minnesota— Will controversial Bovino leave?

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 26) held telephonic conversation with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, amid mounting pressure on his administration over the killing of an US citizen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota. Stating that he had a “very good telephone conversation” with “lots of progress” being made, Trump in a social media post announced that his border czar, Tom Homan, would meet with Frey “to continue the discussion” on Tuesday (Jan 27). In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that he spoke to Trump about the immigration crackdown in his city and that some federal officers will begin leaving. Frey also said while some agents will begin leaving Tuesday, he will keep pushing for others involved in Operation Metro Surge to go.

Amid protest against his administration for killing of US citizens during immigration crackdown, Trump sent Homan to Minnesota as point of contact for the administration. Senior Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino is at the centre of controversy due to his aggressive federal immigration operations.

Frey added that Trump has agreed that the “present situation cannot continue.” The Associated Press reported that among the agents who are expected to depart was Bovino.

While Freysaid that some agents will leave Minnesota, without revealing the names, he assured that Minneapolis will continue to cooperate with state and federal law enforcement on real criminal investigations — but we will not participate in “unconstitutional arrests.” He added, "Violent criminals should be held accountable based on the crimes they commit, not based on where they are from.” He confirmed meeting with Homan, as announced by Trump.

This comes after Trump on Sunday (Jan 25), in a telephonic conversation with The Wall Street Journal, said that his administration is reviewing the shooting incident in Minnesota. He also expressed willingness to withdraw Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the state “at some point”. In a five-minute telephone interview, he said that he will review the incident, adding that Pretti shouldn't have carried a gun, despite conflicting claims about the same. The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's remarks in the press briefing later in the day. Trump had also blamed the Democrats for chaos and loss of American citizens' lives.

Death of Alex Pretti

Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital and a licensed gun owner, was shot at least 10 times by Border Patrol agents on Nicollet Avenue. While Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and White House advisor Stephen Miller claimed Pretti was a "domestic terrorist" who approached agents with a handgun to "massacre" them, videos verified by major outlets show Pretti holding a cell phone while trying to assist a woman pushed to the ground by agents.