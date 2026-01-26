/'They’ve done a phenomenal job': Trump says 'reviewing everything' amid backlash on Alex Pretti shooting by ICE agents

In a major turn of events, United States President Donald Trump has said that his administration is reviewing the shooting incident in Minnesota and expressed willingness to withdraw Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the state “at some point”. In a telephonic conversation with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday (Jan 25), Trump declined to say whether the federal officer who fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minnesota this weekend had acted appropriately. But in a five-minute telephone interview, he said that he will review the incident, amid mounting pressure on his administration over the shootings. “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.” He also said that Pretti shouldn't have carried a gun, despite conflicting claims about the same.

“Idon’tlike any shooting. Idon’tlike it,” Trumpsaid in the interview. “But Idon’tlike it when somebody goes into a protest andhe’sgota very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. Thatdoesn’tplaygoodeither.” When asked if he would withdraw ICE from Minnesota after fatal incidents, “At some point we will leave.We’vedone,they’vedone a phenomenal job,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday (Jan 25) also blamed the deaths of two Americans by federal agents in Minneapolis on Democratic leadership in cities and states refusing to comply with his ongoing immigration crackdown. This comes amid pressure mounting on Trump administration over two killings by federal agents in in Minneapolis during "Operation Metro Surge," a large-scale immigration crackdown. In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said that Republicans were voted to fix the border mess created by the Biden administration. He went on to blame the Democrats in the state, saying that they are making communities unsafe in their states by not complying with the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

