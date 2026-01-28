/Margot Robbie’s sky-high heels leaves internet wincing in pain: ‘Sending prayers for her feet ’

Margot Robbie’s recent appearance has got the internet wincing in pain. The 35-year-old actress stepped out in a dramatic gothic Roberto Cavalli look recently to promote her upcoming film Wuthering Heights. While the look was perfect, it was her choice of footwear that got her fans talking. The actress wore a pair of towering pumps that looked rather uncomfortable.

Styled by New York–based celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie’s latest look marked a sharp departure from her look in Wuthering Heights. While the film has her in clean, virginal old English look, for promotions, she leaned onto dark glamour. Margot’s look got a thumbs up from most fans, but it was her footwear that truly stole the show.

Margot Robbie stuns in gothic look and sky-high heels

Mukamal’s shared a series of photos on Insatgram. Among them, two photos stood out and featured Robbie standing tall in sleek black stilettos. According to reports, Robbie wore the Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, a patent leather design with a sharply pointed toe and 4.74-inch stiletto heel. The heels have leather lining, a footbed and the label’s signature red sole. The statement shoes are definitely not for the faint-hearted and cost a whopping $945.

The comment section was flooded with reactions from fans and fashion critics.

Internet reacts

The internet couldn’t get enough of Robbie’s shoes. The post fetched thousands of likes and comments. “Omg my feet hurt just looking at this,” wrote one user, while another added, “Here to see if anyone else shuddered at the heels.”

“This is everything! Sending prayers for her feet in those heels!” said another user.

Some called the shoes “criminal,” with one user adding, “Such a great look until you get to the feet. I don’t understand why, in this day and age, women are still voluntarily subjecting themselves to this.”