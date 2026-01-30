Google Preferred
  Mainstream media blocked from Melania documentary screening: But why?

Mainstream media blocked from Melania documentary screening: But why?

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 08:56 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 08:56 IST
Mainstream media blocked from Melania documentary screening: But why?

Melania Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The documentary explores her life and role just 20 days before Trump took the oath as President of USA in Jan 2025, and she becoming the First Lady for the second time. 

But why? On Thursday (29 Jan), Melania Trump's documentary screening was organized at the Trump Kennedy Center, and much to everyone's shock, the media present at the venue was not allowed in.

According to Variety, the media had to face a shock after waiting for hours, only to find out that most mainstream press has been blocked from attending the Amazon MGM Studios film.

The documentary explores her life and role as First Lady just 20 days before Trump took the oath as President of USA in Jan 2025.

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

