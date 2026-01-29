LOGIN
Before you stream The Melania Trump documentary, Don’t miss these 5 must-watch biographies of powerful figures on OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 22:42 IST

The Melania Trump documentary is just a few hours away. Before its release, check out these five must-see biographies of powerful figures.

The documentary Melania, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Brett Ratner, is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on Friday, January 30, 2026. It explores her journey from a small town in Slovenia to the White House, highlighting her role as a mother, First Lady, and a woman navigating global attention while maintaining privacy after marrying the US President Donald Trump. Before watching Melania Trump's documentary, watch these 5 must-watch biographies of powerful figures on OTT.

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2020 documentary film is based on her bestselling memoir, Becoming by Michelle Obama. It traces her journey from a working-class childhood on Chicago's South Side to becoming the first African American First Lady of the United States. It revolves around her personal evolution through education, professional law career, motherhood and the challenges she faced in political life.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Crown is one of the most detailed portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, showcasing the political and personal decisions she took in her life that shaped her monarchy, which was entangled in a balance between family duties and polity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 2013 biographical film focuses on Nelson Mandela, depicted by Idris Elba. It follows his prolific journey from a rural childhood to an anti-apartheid revolutionary, including 27-year imprisonment, and becoming South Africa's first democratically elected president. The story highlights his fight for equality, the sacrifices he made throughout his life, his dedication to justice, equality, and human dignity of the people and his journey toward reconciliation.

Where to watch: Netflix

This three-part docu-series, directed by Davis Guggenheim, dives into the mind and philanthropic efforts of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The series explores how Gates applies his intense, data-driven intellect to solve complex global issues like sanitation, disease eradication, and climate change.

Where to watch: ZEE5

A gripping political biography based on the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, highlights his journey from an RSS worker and poet to a foundational leader of the BJP. The film also showcases his three-time premiership and key moments like the Pokhran nuclear tests and the Kargil War.

