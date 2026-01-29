/Before you stream The Melania Trump documentary, Don’t miss these 5 must-watch biographies of powerful figures on OTT

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A 2013 biographical film focuses on Nelson Mandela, depicted by Idris Elba. It follows his prolific journey from a rural childhood to an anti-apartheid revolutionary, including 27-year imprisonment, and becoming South Africa's first democratically elected president. The story highlights his fight for equality, the sacrifices he made throughout his life, his dedication to justice, equality, and human dignity of the people and his journey toward reconciliation.