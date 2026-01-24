/Backstory of Brooklyn's 'inappropriate' dance revelation: He was asked to 'put his hands on Victoria's hips'



Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram post has brought the Beckham family’s year-long feud into the public eye. In the lengthy post, Brooklyn revealed details about his estranged relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Through the post, Brooklyn made a series of shocking claims, including that he does not wish to reconcile with his parents and that they have “have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship” with Nicola Peltz. Among the allegations, Brooklyn had given details of several instances of the rift. Most recently, DJ Fat Tony has spoken out about claims surrounding Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Brooklyn Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance': He was asked to put his hands on Victoria's hips

DJ Fat Tony, a close friend of Brooklyn, addressed the claims while appearing on ITV's This Morning on Friday. He explained the situation after Brooklyn stated that his mother danced “very inappropriately” at his 2022 wedding.

Recalling what happened, Tony said that singer Marc Anthony was performing on stage when he unexpectedly called Victoria up, while guests were anticipating Nicola joining Brooklyn for their first dance.

Recalling exactly what happened at the wedding, he shared,''There was no s*** dropping, no PVC catsuits or Spice Girl action. The word inappropriate, why I said it was inappropriate as well, it was the timing.''

‘’Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage, where everyone was expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he explained further.

In the post shared by Beckham, he shared how devastated he was when his mother ''hijacked'' the first dance at his wedding. He also claimed that Victoria danced very inappropriately with him in front of 500 wedding guests.

Speaking further, DJ said,"Mark then asks the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage, and it's Victoria," he revealed. "Of course, at that point, Brooklyn is devastated."

Asserting on the inappropriate mark, DJ shared how Anthony asked him to put his hands on her hips. "They do this dance and Mark Anthony says, 'Put your hands on your mama's hips', it was a Latin thing."

Tony continued, saying that the situation was “really awkward for everyone in the room.”

Like Brooklyn, DJ and all other guests, Nicola had been waiting to be called on stage for her first dance with Brooklyn. After Victoria was called up instead, Nicola left the room, crying, DJ shared.

Tony revealed that the wedding was a three-day event, with the nuptials followed by a brunch, which was on the next day and the, "most awkward part of it all".