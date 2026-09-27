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Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection: Did the re-release hold strong on day 2 in India?

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 13:16 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 13:16 IST
Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection: Did the re-release hold strong on day 2 in India?

Avengers: Endgame Encore Photograph: (X)

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After a strong opening day, Avengers: Endgame Encore continued its impressive run at the box office on Day 2. Here’s how much the re-release collected in India.

Marvel fans have once again returned to theatres as the makers of Avengers have re-released the MCU’s final film, Endgame, in a new version titled Encore, ahead of the massive release of Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026. After opening in cinemas on September 25 (Friday), the re-release is now heading into its 3rd day, prompting us to compile data for its day two box office performance. Here, take a look.

Avengers: Endgame Encore box office collection day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, Avengers: Endgame Encore has collected a net of Rs 7.65 crore across 3,700 shows on its day 2. This takes its total gross collections in India to Rs 17.83 crore so far. The collection sees a 5.5% growth from the opening day's net collection of Rs 7.25 crore.

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On the second day, the film opened at a good pace, recording 28.33% occupancy in the morning. This rose to 38.44% in the evening and further increased to around 39.44% at night.

As per the language-wise breakdown, the MCU film recorded around 43.1% occupancy across 1,788 shows in English, with Hindi also registering 22.9% across 1,399 shows. In Tamil, the movie had the highest occupancy at 59.0% across 176 shows, while Telugu had 26.8% across 337 shows.

What is Avengers: Endgame Encore about?

Avengers: Endgame Encore is a theatrical re-release of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The makers have brought the film back to theatres ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for December 2026, to help audiences connect the plot of the two films.

It features four brand-new scenes involving characters like Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the new mega-villain Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr). It also includes a notable new scene that reworks the iconic cave-hammering sequence from the original Iron Man to tease Doctor Doom as he builds his own mask, linking past events to Doom's evolution.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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