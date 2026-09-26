/Taylor Swift features personal moments with Travis Kelce in new Cleveland! video

Taylor Swift's latest musical era has given fans a glimpse into her personal life with her husband, Travis Kelce, as she released a lyric video for Cleveland!, one of four new tracks from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.

The video was released on Friday, and it includes previously unseen footage of Swift and Kelce travelling together to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end grew up.

Cleveland! video

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The footage showcases Kelce behind the wheel with Swift sitting beside him as they travel towards the city. At another point in the video, Swift herself is seen inside the vehicle. The video also cuts to views of the Cleveland skyline and roller-skating imagery.

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The video is special for fans because Taylor Swift and Kelce have mostly kept their life away from the public eye. The singer has also not released official photographs from their wedding.

Cleveland Heights is where Kelce spent his childhood with his older brother, Jason.

Giving direct reference to the area in the song, the lyrics includes "My baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights! / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life."

The song opens with "She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four. She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a... And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash?"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Swift and Kelce reportedly married on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The couple had made their relationship public in 2023.

Swift and Kelce have still not released their wedding photos.

The song arrived as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded version of Swift’s 2025 album.

Alongside Cleveland!, Swift released three other tracks titled Patient Zero, Pink Clouding and Babylon.