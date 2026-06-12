/Taylor Swift makes history, becomes youngest-ever inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift has a new milestone! The multi-grammy-winning singer has earned a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The recognition marks a significant moment for the global superstar, who has scripted history by becoming the second-youngest woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at 36.

Honoured during the induction ceremony in New York, Swift reflected on the journey that transformed her from a teenage songwriter in Nashville into becoming one of the most loved modern musicians.

During her acceptance speech, Swift spoke about her journey as she expressed gratitude to her family for making sacrifices for her and whatever they did to help her in the journey.

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Acknowledging their support during the early stages of her career when she was pursuing her dream, Swift, who got emotional said,“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life.”

Before her speech, she was introduced at the ceremony by director Steven Spielberg, who she called a hero and the one, who had shaped her storytelling.

“But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.''

Her voice shook and she was visibly emotional on stage as she spoke about her family and described how they uprooted their entire lives for her.



‘’But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight,” she said.

The ‘’Lover'' is the second-youngest inductee after Stevie Wonder, who was 33 when he honoured. She was honoured with a performance from Sombr, who sang songs like “Cardigan” and “Dear John.”