/Taylor Swift's net worth: A look at how the 'Lover' singer built a billion-dollar empire

Taylor Alison Swift, known professionally as Taylor Swift, is an American singer-songwriter. In nearly 20 years of her career, she has carved out her niche in the music industry and cemented her status as a global icon. From beginning her journey at 16 to evolving into an international megastar, the singer has achieved popularity through masterpieces like "Lover", “Champagne Problems", “Cruel Summer", "Cardigan", and more.

Competing in the music industry with renowned artists, Swift became the first female artist to break numerous historic records on Spotify.