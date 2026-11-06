/Off Campus season 2 release announced: Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn to return in 2027

Alert fans of Off Campus: the second season will arrive soon! After the humongous success of the season 1, season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2027, bringing the most unexpected and anticipated love between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

Based on Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus book series, the show originally debuted in May 2026, and soon it became one of the most viral shows of the year, with the entire internet obsessed with Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham's love story.

Off Campus season 2 premiere date: here's when it will air

The much-anticipated season 2 will land on the digital platform in April 2027. On Thursday (Nov 5), the announcement was made with a video featuring two of the most loved characters from season 1.

Season 2 will premiere on April 28, as announced in the video where the characters are in the room where their entire love-at-first-sight story took off.

In the clip, Mika says that Dean and Allie are officially back for season 2. And the stakes are high as fans wait to see how the story will pan out and how they will tell their friends about their romance.

Based on the book series, The Deal, it revolves around Hannah Wells (Ella Bright), a music student, who strikes a deal with Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), the school’s handsome NHL-bound team captain. What started off as just a deal led to a romance that gripped the entire world. While they took the lead, it was Allie and Dean who also stole the limelight with their secret and steamy romance on the side.

As per Amazon, the series had over 35 million viewers worldwide in the first two weeks of the release. The show is the streamer's one of the most-viewed series debuts of all time.

Apart from Abdalla and Kalyn, the cast of the series includes: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, India Fowler, with Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Philipa Soo set to recur. Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph will make a guest appearance.