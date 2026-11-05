/Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence's New York appearance draws attention amid Kourtney row

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence have given fans another reason to revisit the Kardashian family’s recent drama after the two were spotted together in New York. Their latest appearance has attracted attention, as it comes shortly after Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her reaction to Lawrence calling her “more annoying than ever” during an interview.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence's gala time in New York; internet reacts

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence were spotted together in New York on November 4, and their appearance has caught the attention of fans following the recent discussion surrounding the actress and Kourtney Kardashian.

Photographs and videos of the two circulating online on the X page have prompted social media users to revisit Lawrence’s earlier remarks about Kourtney, particularly after the reality star addressed the incident on The Kardashians. The timing has made their latest outing an interesting talking point, given that Kim played a role in helping the actress contact her elder sister after the comments became public.

The comment section was flooded with the reaction from fans post the row between Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence. One user wrote, "Awww they're bonding over their shared hatred for Kourtney." Another user wrote, "Oh Kim not behind Kourt's back evil." "So she goes behind Kourtney's back to hang out with an opp? Really Kim???", wrote the third user.

Why did Jennifer Lawrence call Kourtney Kardashian annoying?

The controversy began in November 2025 when Lawrence appeared alongside her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson for Vanity Fair’s lie-detector interview series. During the conversation, Pattinson asked Lawrence whether she still followed the Kardashian family and showed her a photograph of Khloé Kardashian. Lawrence identified Khloé as her favourite member of the family before sharing her opinion about Kourtney. “Kourtney is more annoying than ever,” she said, adding that the reality star “drives me nuts”.

Explaining her comments, Lawrence took issue with what she perceived as Kourtney's tendency to make announcements about her personal choices. She referenced Kourtney's remarks about no longer wanting to wear outfits and not having a television in her bedroom.

How did Kourtney Kardashian react to Jennifer Lawrence’s comments?

Kourtney addressed the incident during the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on October 8, 2026. Speaking to her friend Simon Huck, she recalled her initial reaction after hearing about Lawrence's remarks.

She said she had told her mother, Kris Jenner, that Lawrence was behaving as though she were one of the Kardashian sisters and joked about wanting to confront the actress.

However, Kourtney also explained that the comments had reached her during a particularly difficult period. She felt that she was already facing criticism while the family's reality show was airing, making Lawrence's remarks more upsetting at the time.

“When I rewatched it, I was like, ‘Oh, it's not that bad actually,’” Kourtney said, while acknowledging that it had been “a really sensitive week” for her.

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence share a long-standing friendship

Lawrence has been open about her fondness for the Kardashian family and its reality television shows for years. Her friendship with Kris Jenner has also been well documented, with the actress previously appearing in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.