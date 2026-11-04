/'Don’t forget who burns with us...' Jennifer Lawrence urges people to vote in The Hunger Games style, shows three-finger salute

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to The Hunger Games franchise, reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen. While fans are excited to see her play one of her most loved characters, the actress used her franchise's trademark three-finger salute to encourage her millions of Instagram followers to vote on Election Day.

It's Election Day in America, and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs. Who will win? Only time will tell.

Jennifer Lawrence urges fans to vote in her Hunger Games way

As her fans are excited to watch her play her iconic role again, Lawrence used the iconic gesture to urge fans to vote.

Sharing a photo of herself doing her three-finger salute, the actress wrote, ''Midterms [baby]. Don’t forget who burns with us. Go vote.” She also linked Vote.org to help her followers check the nearest location to vote.

Lawrence, Don't forget who burns quote comes from her 2014 The Hunger Games : Mockingjay Part 1, when her character, Katniss, warns President Snow as a tribute leader and says,“You can torture us and bomb us and burn our districts to the ground. But do you see that? Fire is catching. And if we burn, you burn with us!”

While Lawrence did not take any direct names, many are guessing her message is aimed at US President Donald Trump, as she has been a strong critic of Trump during his first term.

However, in 2025, the actress said in an interview that she was no longer sure she should speak out on politics or express her views.

“As we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for. So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided,” Lawrence told The New York Times.