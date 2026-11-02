/Naman Dhir wins Impact Player of the Series medal after impressive maiden overseas tour

India all-rounder Naman Dhir received the Impact Player of the Series medal for his impressive performances on his maiden overseas tour during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which India won 3-2. The BCCI shared a video on social media showing India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux presenting the medal to Dhir after the fifth and final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday.

“The one who stepped onto the plate and took responsibility for the team. A stellar maiden overseas tour, capped off with the Impact Player of the Series medal for Naman Dhir,” the BCCI wrote on X.

Dhir thanked Le Roux for the award and expressed happiness over India’s series win.

“First of all, thank you Adrian for giving me this medal. I really enjoyed it, especially it is quite satisfying that we won the overseas series. It’s my first overseas tour and I’m getting this medal,” Dhir said.

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The 26-year-old made a strong impact with the bat, scoring 138 runs in five matches. He started the series with an unbeaten 42 off 15 balls in the first T20I, followed by 31 off 17 deliveries in the second match. He also scored 28 off 13 balls in the fourth game and finished with 33 off 23 deliveries in the final T20I.

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Dhir made his T20I debut against West Indies in Lucknow last month and has so far played 10 T20Is and three ODIs for India.