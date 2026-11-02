/Tilak Varma to lead India A as BCCI announces Rising Stars Asia Cup squad

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee has announced a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from Nov 19 to 29. Batter Tilak Varma will lead the team, with Rajat Patidar serving as vice-captain. The squad includes several well-known young players, such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Wicketkeeper-batters Prabhsimran Singh and Kumar Kushagra have also been named in the squad. The all-rounder options include Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian.

Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan will lead the pace attack.

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India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for Nov 26 and 27. The tournament final will be played on Nov 29.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The final will take place on Sunday, November 29,” the statement added.

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India A squad