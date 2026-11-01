/Fires, clashes and arrests: France-inspired protests turn violent in Switzerland | WATCH

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Zurich and Basel on Saturday night, joining demonstrations inspired by the youth-led protest movement in France. The gatherings, held under the slogan “We’ve had enough – in Switzerland too”, turned violent in both cities, prompting police to intervene. The demonstrations were unauthorised. According to reports, two young men were arrested.

Clashes erupt in Zurich

In Zurich, hundreds of protesters assembled on Langstrasse at around 10:30 pm. Some wore Halloween masks, while fireworks and flares were set off as the crowd moved towards Helvetiaplatz, near the city's main railway station.

Tensions escalated after the demonstrators reached the square. A bus stop shelter was damaged and a barricade built from rubbish bins, bicycles and other objects was set on fire.

Police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. Small groups subsequently set fire to rubbish bins at different locations, while a car was also torched and the windows of several shops were damaged.

Officers said they came under repeated attacks involving fireworks, bottles and stones. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, with confrontations continuing until around 1:30 am.

In another incident, a police patrol responding to a medical emergency was attacked by a crowd. The vehicle was damaged and officers were forced to retreat before reaching a teenager who had sustained serious leg injuries in an accident.

Basel protesters invoke ‘GenZ regelt’

In Basel, around 150 people gathered in the city centre at approximately 9 pm, according to cantonal police.

Following several speeches, the procession crossed the Mittlere Rheinbrücke towards Marktplatz before continuing into the St. Johann district. There, some demonstrators set fire to barricades made from rubbish bins and metal barriers, leading to police intervention.

The protests also reflected the influence of youth movements elsewhere in Europe. Organisers and demonstrators drew parallels with the unrest in France, while a social media appeal circulating in recent days used the slogan “GenZ regelt!”, meaning “Generation Z is in charge”.