/Kaabil 2 was in the works: Rakesh Roshan reveals Sanjay Gupta had finished the script

The sudden demise of Sanjay Gupta has left Bollywood grieving. The filmmaker died on Friday night at the age of 59. Rakesh Roshan has now revealed that the director had already written the script for the sequel to Hrithik Roshan's 2017 film Kaabil, and had shared it with him and Hrithik. Both liked the story and were working towards taking the project forward.

Sanjay Gupta was working on Kaabil 2

While speaking to Mid-Day, Rakesh Roshan opened up about his association with Gupta. "When I was abroad, Sanjay Gupta used to send recommendations to watch things on YouTube. He was a good friend and a very good soul. I never expected him to go so early in life. I enjoyed making Kaabil with him. When he narrated the script to Hrithik [Roshan] and me, I shook hands with him then and there and said we were going ahead with it."

Speaking about the sequel, Rakesh added, "He had been sitting on two or three subjects for two years, but we could not lock any of them. He had written the script for Kaabil 2. Hrithik and I had heard the script and liked it. We were working on it when, all of a sudden, this happened."

Rakesh Roshan recalls working with Sanjay Gupta

The filmmaker also spoke about Gupta's contribution to Kaabil. "Sanjay was a good technician and a capable director. He never did anything without asking me while filming Kaabil. After the shoot got over, I told him I couldn't have made this film as well as he had. I never once had to go on the sets," he said.

He further added, "When I saw the first copy of Kaabil, I told him, ‘You have far exceeded my imagination'."

Alongside the 2017 film, Gupta had also collaborated with Rakesh on the third and fourth instalments of the Krrish franchise.

He also praised Gupta's ability to communicate with actors and bring out the performances he envisioned.

How did Sanjay Gupta die?

Sanjay Gupta passed away on the night of 30th October after reportedly suffering a head injury in an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai. According to reports, the filmmaker sustained severe injuries and suffered excessive bleeding.

Also Read: Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta died after bathroom fall

His last rites were conducted at the Versova crematorium on Saturday evening. His children, Shivansh and Dalai, performed the final rites. Several members of the film industry, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi and Rakesh Roshan, attended the funeral to pay their last respects.