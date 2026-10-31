/Trump says Obama 'doesn't understand quality' over White House makeover

Trump on Saturday once again responded to Obama's mockery of his White House makeover. He said Obama "doesn't understand quality or cleanliness" and that the White House was more beautiful than in 1972. The interview took place backstage at the Ocean Centre on Friday night with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

“Well, you know, he doesn't understand uh, I would say, quality. He doesn't understand cleanliness. He doesn't understand we don't want broken windows in the White House. We don't want broken mouldings in the White House, on the exterior especially. And we've made it beautiful again,” said Trump.

“It's more beautiful than it was in 1792 when it was built. And people get that. People get that he should have done something because he left it a mess,” Trump added.

When asked that Obama had built the Presidential library, Trump said that he was “not a fan of his architectural taste.”

“Well, it's not the most beautiful thing I've ever seen, but I wish him luck. Look, I have nothing. Uh well, you know, he's been going around. I cannot understand. When somebody goes out and hits you on fixing up, cleaning up, fixing up windows of the White House, there's something wrong.”

Obama's remarks came at an Ohio rally for Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. In Cleveland, he said Trump had the White House looking like "Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory." The target was the gold decor, the new ballroom and the helipad.

Trump replied on Monday that the comparison "shows why you were a lousy president." He then spent several minutes on the topic at a Mississippi rally, saying the work "relaxes" him. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had lunch at a Cheesecake Factory in protest. The White House's X account posted a mock menu of administration achievements, and the chain reported record quarterly revenue.

Trump also targeted Obama, saying that his administration confirmed that Ilhan Omar married his brother, “and then they didn't want to do anything with it.”

“So, they sort of dropped it, which is not surprising knowing him. Barack Hussein Obama. No, it's a serious problem.”