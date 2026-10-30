Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently lost the highly contested 2026 Brazil elections to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recently courted controversy by claiming in a social media post that he was the 'president-elect'. Following outrage, the Brazilian senator deleted his post and uploaded a revised version, replacing "president-elect" with "leader of Brazil".

Now, a US-based ally of the Bolsonaro family, right-wing influencer and podcast host Paulo Figueiredo, claims that the blunder was made by ChatGPT.

In the age of AI, Flavio Bolsonaro is not the only global leader who ended up looking foolish on the global stage thanks to their overreliance on chatbots. Here are 5 leaders who faced embarrassment due to artificial intelligence.