/ChatGPT's fault? Bolsonaro ally blames AI for Flavio's bizarre 'president-elect' claim after election defeat

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's brief claim that he was the country's rightful "president-elect, was, in fact, a ChatGPT-generated error, said a close ally of the right-wing leader on Thursday (Oct 29). Explaining why the controversial phrase appeared in a letter that was later deleted and revised, Paulo Figueiredo, a right-wing influencer and podcast host who acts as an unofficial spokesperson for the Bolsonaro family in the United States, said OpenAI's ChatGPT had incorporated an outdated draft while helping prepare the letter.

In a post on X, Figueiredo maintained that the error did not change Flavio Bolsonaro's position that Brazil's recent election was illegitimate.

What is the controversy around Flavio Bolsonaro's claim?

The Brazilian senator, son of Jair Bolsonaro, had sparked a political controversy on Wednesday (Oct 28) by describing himself as Brazil's rightful "president-elect" and alleging, without evidence, that Sunday's runoff election had been affected by fraud. He lost the contest to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by more than four million votes.

About an hour after posting the letter on social media, Bolsonaro deleted it and uploaded a revised version, replacing "president-elect" with "leader of Brazil."

AI allegedly brought back an earlier draft

The sudden change triggered speculation among Brazilian political observers. Figueiredo subsequently attributed the discrepancy to the use of artificial intelligence during the drafting process.

According to Figueiredo, the letter had gone through several versions and included inputs from multiple people. Bolsonaro's younger brother, former Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, had sought ChatGPT's assistance in preparing its final version. However, the chatbot allegedly inserted an earlier draft of the letter and an outdated version of Brazil's coat of arms.

"When generating the document, AI ended up including an earlier version of the text, in which Flavio presented himself as the true 'president-elect'," Figueiredo wrote on X. He said the errors were spotted only after he had circulated the letter among journalists.

“President-elect”

Figueiredo said Bolsonaro eventually chose the word "leader" for legal and moral reasons. He also played down the incident, saying those involved found the mistake "hilarious" and describing the subsequent changes to the letter as "nothing major."

Despite the correction, Figueiredo insisted that the senator's position on the election remained unchanged. "In the end, the essential is expressed precisely by Flavio: these elections were illegitimate, he does not recognise the result, and he will continue fighting to restore democracy in Brazil," he said.

Growing political isolation

The controversy comes as Flavio Bolsonaro faces mounting political and legal challenges. The senator arrived in Miami on Wednesday after fleeing Brazil, having refused to comply with a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering. He denies any wrongdoing.