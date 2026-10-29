/Researchers claim to have made another discovery at supposed Noah's Ark

A team of researchers studying the Durupınar Formation near Mount Ararat in Turkey have found charred wood under the structure. This place is believed to be the remains of Noah's Ark mentioned in the Bible. Noah's Ark Scans has been scanning the place for weeks and also sent a drone inside the 515-foot formation. The group's founder, Andrew Jones, has claimed to have made several discoveries since then.

A few days ago, he announced that they had found "the charred remains of Noah's Ark," including uncharred wood which was discovered nearly 30 feet underground. Jones said that the charring has preserved the wood and proposed several things that could have caused it to burn. It could be from "the shepherd's campfire he unwittingly decided to start while using the ark for shelter centuries ago," he said, referencing the man who originally discovered the formation in 1948.

Jones said it is also possible that it got burnt by lightning or a volcanic eruption. According to the Daily Mail, Jones believes the wood belongs to Noah's Ark. He reasoned that Noah was ordered to paint the ark with pitch, a substance that made the boat waterproof but also flammable. The boat could have caught fire at some point because of this, explaining the charred wood.

Decayed wood found, ‘not a natural rock formation’

This is the latest finding claimed to have been made at the Durupınar Formation. In September, the team "100 per cent confirmed" that the structure is man-made. After drilling into the structure in September, the team found evidence of decayed wood. A drill machine excavating the site reportedly broke after hitting something deep inside, which the team believes could be petrified wood. Jones said that their findings show that Durupınar is not a natural rock formation. He added that preliminary radar data did not show "a simple homogeneous solid-rock signature."