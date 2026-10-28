/Iran rejects Qatar’s peace plan as fears of new US-Israel strikes grow

Iran has rejected a proposal presented by Qatar to end the war with the US. Reportedly, the draft deal was presented to Iranian negotiators on Sunday (Oct 25), as efforts to end the eight-month conflict remain stalled. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested resuming strikes on the Islamic Republic this week.

According to a Reuters report, a senior Iranian official said that his country could not work with the draft peace proposal as Doha had only put ‌forward “unacceptable ideas” that did not amount to an “offer”. Tehran also ruled out any change in its position on the nuclear issue, which remains one of the biggest obstacles to a deal with Washington.

The rejection followed Sunday’s meeting in Tehran, where Qatari mediators presented a draft proposal intended to address concerns on both sides over seven days.

Iran and US tensions continue

The proposal reportedly envisages daily confidence-building measures, with several countries acting as guarantors. But it remains unclear whether Tehran is willing to negotiate on the terms Washington considers essential.

The US wants Iran’s nuclear programme on the negotiating table from the beginning. Tehran, however, wants the US blockade of its ports to end and restrictions on Iranian oil exports to be lifted. Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are intended for peaceful purposes.

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The two sides have struggled to revive diplomacy since an interim agreement reached in June fell apart. Qatar and Pakistan have continued trying to bridge the divide, but the latest rejection suggests that a breakthrough remains elusive.

Netanyahu keeps military option open

The diplomatic impasse comes as concerns grow that Israel and the US could resume attacks. On Wednesday, Netanyahu said that he would work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate what he called the “existential threat” posed by Iran.

His statement came as Israel’s political parties began discussions on forming a new government, with Netanyahu’s bloc emerging as the largest after 85 per cent of votes were counted. His main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has also backed strikes against Iran alongside economic pressure.

Yemen fighting adds to Gulf uncertainty

The conflict is no longer confined to Iran and Israel. Fighting between Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi-backed forces has intensified near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key passage for international shipping. According to AFP, nearly 100 people had been killed since Monday, including 63 Houthi fighters and 34 members of forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognised government.