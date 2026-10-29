/WATCH | Barack Obama’s slow-motion mic toss sends internet into a frenzy: ‘That man’s got swagger’

Barack Obama has given social media another moment to talk about, this time with a smooth microphone toss that has gone viral. A slow-motion video of the former US president handing off his microphone after a campaign rally in Detroit has attracted millions of views and sparked widespread reactions online.

Obama appeared in Michigan on October 24 to support Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson. While his speech criticized Donald Trump’s administration, it was his exit from the stage that captured the internet’s attention. A clip shared by El-Sayed’s campaign on October 27 has garnered around five million views on X. Social media users have praised Obama’s effortless move, with many describing it as a memorable ‘mic drop’ moment.

Watch the video here

Why did Obama’s mic toss go viral?

The viral video shows Obama tossing his microphone to a waiting aide as he walks off the stage. The slow-motion footage quickly caught the attention of social media users, turning the brief exchange into a widely discussed moment.

One user on X wrote, “That mic toss. Obama just aura farming at this point.”

Another account, reacted to the clip by saying, “that mic throw was smooooth, Trump wishes he could look that cool.” One user described it as “That's impeccable aura,” while another user wrote, “That man's got swagger.” The reactions helped transform what would typically be a routine moment at the end of a political appearance into a widely shared social media clip.