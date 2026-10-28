/'When Trump endorsed Bibi, the whole tide turned': Trump hogs credit as Netanyahu bloc leads Israel vote after 50% counted

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 27) claimed credit for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's performance in this week's elections, saying his endorsement helped the premier "a lot" as vote counting continued. "I think when the endorsement went out, it had helped him a lot," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to Netanyahu.

The remarks were Trump's first on the Israeli election as counting was underway. "I hear he did very well. It's pretty close, very good," Trump told reporters while returning from a campaign rally in Texas. "When the endorsement came out, it helped him a lot."

Also read | Israel elections: Record voter turnout in decades as Opposition edges ahead of Netanyahu in early projections

"But actually, I heard he did pretty well. He's probably winning or tied. But I heard he's doing pretty well," he added.

Trump acknowledged that the results were far from final but suggested Netanyahu had significantly exceeded expectations. "It's still a little early. But I hear in Israel, I mean, top people are saying, 'Wow, he did much better.' Something like a tie, maybe even a win. We'll see what happens."

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu”. The POTUS attributed the text to an individual named Irving C. Schwartz. However, a simple search of the name only found a Canadian businessman who died in 2010.

Bloc leads after 50% counted

According to AFP, with 53.7 per cent of ballot boxes counted as of 7:27 am, partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 55 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 50.

Parties currently below the 3.25 per cent threshold include Reservists (2.7 per cent), People of Israel (1.7 per cent) and Charedi Public (0.2 per cent). The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

The vote, the first general election since Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack, drew 77.7 per cent turnout, the highest since 1999.

Voters turned out Tuesday in the highest numbers in decades to give their verdict on the divisive rule of Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister who has pushed the country sharply to the right and unleashed a wave of wars in response to the Hamas attack.

Netanyahu in brief address touts partnership with Trump

Netanyahu, greeting cheering supporters at a Jerusalem convention centre after 3:00 am (0100 GMT), called for a "strong government of the right" and said that the "Jewish and Zionist majority must unite".

The 77-year-old prime minister was unusually brief and did not directly claim victory. Instead, he listed leaders Israel has killed under his orders and again hinted that he was ready for a third bombing campaign against Iran alongside Trump, his close ally.

"Israel has a unique opportunity with our partner President Trump to forever eliminate the existential threat of Iran," Netanyahu said.

“Public has voted for change”: Eisenkot's warning

Eisenkot, speaking to his own supporters in Tel Aviv, issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu, who observers say could use a war to push for a unity government. "Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," Eisenkot said. Addressing Israel's security establishment, Eisenkot said that they served the state and not Netanyahu, calling him "a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate or the people's trust".