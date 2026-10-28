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  • /Indian pilot Smit Machchhar honoured by UAE for courage during Flydubai cockpit attack | VIDEO

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar honoured by UAE for courage during Flydubai cockpit attack | VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 07:43 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 07:43 IST
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar honoured by UAE for courage during Flydubai cockpit attack | VIDEO

The UAE has honoured Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Story highlights

The UAE has honoured Indian Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar and crew members for their courage during a September 30 cockpit incident. Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu invited Machchhar and PM Modi to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage during a cockpit attack on September 30. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honour recognises their efforts to protect passengers and secure the aircraft during the emergency.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan had earlier visited Machchhar while he was receiving treatment for his injuries in Israel on October 3. Praising the captain's courage, he said that Machchhar had demonstrated the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life. "From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations alongside Indian pilot Machchhar. In a post on X, Netanyahu said Modi thanked him for the invitation and highlighted the close ties between the two countries. “Spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day,” Netanyahu wrote. He added that PM Modi had said India and Israel were fighting terrorism together “on land and in the air” and had praised their strong, decades-old relationship.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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