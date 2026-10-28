/Indian pilot Smit Machchhar honoured by UAE for courage during Flydubai cockpit attack | VIDEO

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage during a cockpit attack on September 30. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honour recognises their efforts to protect passengers and secure the aircraft during the emergency.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan had earlier visited Machchhar while he was receiving treatment for his injuries in Israel on October 3. Praising the captain's courage, he said that Machchhar had demonstrated the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life. "From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise," Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post.