/'I do. I personally do': Trump says Iran responsible for Flydubai attack as investigation continues

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he personally believes Iran was responsible for last week's attempted attack aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, though he did not provide evidence to support the assessment. Asked whether he believed Iran was behind the incident, Trump responded, “I do. I personally do.” Trump did not elaborate on how he reached that conclusion.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday that he had not seen conclusive evidence linking Iran to the attack. Israeli security officials have so far been assessing that the Omani co-pilot who allegedly attempted to hijack the aircraft and crash it while carrying Israeli passengers may have acted alone. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said repeatedly that it is too early to determine whether Iran was involved. Trump was also asked by reporters outside the White House whether he remained open to direct talks with Iran. “Yeah, always. We’re always diplomatic,” he said.

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New details emerge about Omani co-pilot of Flydubai flight

New details have emerged about Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the Indian pilot aboard the Flydubai flight. Israel and Oman previously confirmed that al-Hammami is an Omani national. Oman said he was born in the United Arab Emirates and had spent significant periods of his life outside the country, including in the UAE, Syria and abroad for his education.