/Trump says B-1 bombers moved from UK over 'some threats'; offers to help Russia over plague scare

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (October 5) that the United States had withdrawn all B-1 bombers from the British airbase RAF Fairford because of ‘some threats’, although he did not disclose the nature of those threats. "There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far," Trump told reporters at the White House.

On September 27, police were called to RAF Fairford, located around 90 miles west of London, after a local farmer reported seeing three large white vans parked near the airbase and a group of hooded and masked men running into a nearby field. Armed officers from Gloucestershire Police responded to the report and arrested five men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives-related offenses. The men were later released on bail by British police. Laurence Taylor, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, clarified that their release does not mean the investigation has been closed. Last week, authorities also arrested a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national in connection with the alleged plot. Iran has denied any involvement in the incident and dismissed the accusations as baseless. Tehran subsequently summoned the British ambassador in Tehran following the allegations.

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Trump says US monitoring reported plague case in Russia

Trump also said on Monday that the United States was watching reports of a plague case in Russia and would be prepared to assist Moscow if necessary. "We're looking at it very strongly, we just heard about it," Trump told reporters when asked what Washington was going to do about the risk of pneumonic plague coming from Russia. “We'll help them, we'll help them as much as we can.”

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