/Turkey, Pakistan to rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under Mecca Joint Defence Agreement as Houthi attacks escalate

Turkey and Pakistan will undertake a ‘rapid deployment’ of troops to Saudi Arabia under a new mutual defence alliance, as the Gulf kingdom faces increasing attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement. The announcement came on Monday after representatives from Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia held an emergency meeting in Riyadh to discuss the kingdom's security situation.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, committing to support one another if any of the member states comes under attack. The agreement brings together Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest military, Pakistan, the Islamic world's only nuclear-armed country, and Saudi Arabia, the leading military and economic power in the Gulf.

During Monday's meeting, the three countries discussed recent attacks against Saudi Arabia, including incidents targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The joint statement did not specifically name Iran-backed Houthi forces.

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The three countries 'reaffirmed their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom's security and territorial integrity', they said in a joint statement.

They also agreed to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom. The statement did not provide details about the number of troops involved or clarify what specific duties the Turkish and Pakistani forces would undertake after arriving in Saudi Arabia.