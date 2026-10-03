/Who is Hamam Al-Hammami? Omani co-pilot in Flydubai cockpit attack was already flagged over security concerns

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv has been identified as Hamam Al-Hammami, according to Al Arabiya, citing sources. The identification comes as investigators in the United Arab Emirates examine the circumstances surrounding the September 30 incident, in which the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Who is Hamam Al-Hammami?

Al-Hammami is an Omani national who was working as a co-pilot with Flydubai, according to reports.

ABC News and The Wall Street Journal, citing officials and people familiar with the investigation, reported that Al-Hammami had previously been identified as a security concern in Oman. According to those reports, he had been suspended from flying by Oman Air after authorities found extremist material in his possession.

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ABC News reported that the suspect, then a co-pilot trainee at Oman Air, was removed from the airline's flight-training programme in 2024 and subsequently worked in an administrative role.

The Wall Street Journal separately reported that Al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying in Oman because of concerns about his radical ideological views. It remains unclear whether those concerns were communicated to other countries or airlines.

Reports have also said he spent periods outside Oman, including in Syria, where he was allegedly exposed to extremist ideas. Those claims remain part of the information being examined and have not been established as the motive for the Flydubai incident.

How did he end up flying a UAE-Israel route?

This raises the question how was Al-Hammami subsequently hired by Flydubai and cleared to operate an international route between the UAE and Israel.

According to the Wall Street Journal Al-Hammami was employed by Flydubai despite his earlier problems in Oman and was able to operate the sensitive UAE-Israel route. The report said it was not clear whether Oman had shared information about its concerns with the UAE or Flydubai.

The issue is now likely to form part of the wider investigation into the attack, including the background checks and security procedures through which the co-pilot was cleared.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said Israel would examine how an Omani national was cleared to work on flights to Israel, particularly given that Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Oman.

What happened aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

The aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar. According to accounts from passengers and officials, the aircraft was cruising at around 33,000 feet when the confrontation erupted. The plane then went into a steep descent, losing thousands of feet of altitude in a matter of seconds.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers rushed into the flight deck and helped restrain the co-pilot, while other crew members and off-duty pilots onboard helped regain control of the aircraft. The plane ultimately diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where both pilots were taken for medical attention. The passengers were later flown back to Israel.

What was Al-Hammami's motive?

This remains unresolved. Israeli officials have described the incident as a suspected terrorist attack. Netanyahu has said Al-Hammami underwent “Islamist radical indoctrination” and appeared suicidal, while other officials have raised questions about possible extremist links.

US President Donald Trump has also raised the possibility of an Iranian connection, although no evidence establishing such a link has been publicly presented.

Also read | Trump claims Iran may be involved in Flydubai cockpit attack, vows to 'hit very hard' if link found

The UAE is leading the investigation and has been examining whether the incident had a terrorist purpose. Authorities have not publicly announced a final finding on Al-Hammami's motive.

Al-Hammami's reported aviation background

Further reporting has begun to shed light on his professional history. According to ABC News, Al-Hammami had been a co-pilot trainee at Oman Air before being removed from flight duties and moved into an administrative position.

A separate report by Moroccan outlet Le Desk claims Al-Hammami also underwent theoretical training with Royal Air Maroc for about three months but did not fly for the airline. The report said it reviewed and authenticated a deleted LinkedIn profile in tracing his professional background.

These details are still emerging as authorities investigate his background and how he subsequently obtained employment with Flydubai.

Captain Smit Machchhar reveals what happened in the cockpit

Machchhar, meanwhile, has been praised in India, Israel and United States for his actions during the emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called him a “HERO”, saying his courage helped save lives. Prime Minister of India

Modi on Friday (Oct 2) also spoke to Machchhar directly. The Indian pilot told him that despite being badly injured, he realised the aircraft was going down and made what he described as a final effort to open the cockpit door.

Machchhar is recovering in Abu Dhabi. India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, said the pilot was stable and “smiling, laughing, chatting” when he visited him at the hospital.