/Trump claims Iran may be involved in Flydubai cockpit attack, vows to 'hit very hard' if link found

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 1) has warned that Iran would face a severe response if it is found to have been involved in the attempted takeover of a Flydubai flight bound for Israel, as investigators in the United Arab Emirates examine whether the incident had a terrorist motive. “I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether Iran was connected to the incident.

Asked whether the US would retaliate if Tehran were found responsible, Trump said: “Oh, they'll be hit very hard, don't worry.”

Trump did not provide evidence of an Iranian link, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The UAE has opened a probe into the circumstances and is examining whether there was terrorist activity or intent.

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What happened on Flydubai flight FZ1073?

The incident occurred on Wednesday aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft. During the struggle, the Boeing 737 plunged more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, according to Flightradar24 data cited by Reuters.

Machchhar, despite being wounded, managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers then rushed inside and helped restrain the attacker, while other crew members took over the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. The passengers were later flown back to Israel on a replacement flight.

UAE investigates possible terror link

Saudi Arabia, which conducted the initial investigation following the emergency landing, transferred the co-pilot to the UAE with an Emirati security team, according to the supplied material.

The UAE has jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered there. Authorities are examining whether the incident was linked to terrorism or another deliberate motive. The suspect's precise motive has not been established publicly.

The co-pilot has been described by Israeli officials as an Omani national. His identity has not been publicly released. Flydubai has urged against speculation, saying the reasons for the cockpit altercation remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation.

Netanyahu claims ‘Islamist radical indoctrination’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the suspect had undergone what he called “Islamist radical indoctrination”.

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News, saying the assessment was based on personal information being gathered during the investigation.

Netanyahu also said the attacker repeatedly called out “kill me, kill me” after being restrained, which he cited as evidence that the suspect was suicidal.