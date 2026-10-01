A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Sep 30) after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain in the cockpit, triggering a struggle for control of the aircraft. The Boeing 737, operating as flight FZ1073, reportedly descended sharply over Jordanian airspace before passengers and crew intervened. All 174 passengers were eventually brought to safety.

The name of the hero pilot who has been credited with preventing what could've been a tragedy has been made public. Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a "hero" by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But who was the co-pilot behind the horrific stabbing and attempted plane crash? Here's all we know.

Also read | ‘HERO’: PM Modi praises Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who helped avert Flydubai tragedy

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The identity: Who is the alleged attacker?

The alleged attacker was the first officer, or co-pilot, rostered on Flydubai flight FZ1073. Israeli officials have identified him as an Omani national, but his name has not been publicly released by Israel, Flydubai or Saudi authorities.

Notably, Israeli media previously reported different nationalities, including Russian or Ukrainian.

The co-pilot was arrested after the aircraft landed at Tabuk Airport and is being detained in Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What happened inside the cockpit?

According to reports, roughly two and a half hours into the flight, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar, leaving him seriously injured.

The co-pilot then allegedly pushed the flight controls forward, sending the aircraft into a steep descent. Flight-tracking data indicated that the plane lost approximately 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, while other accounts put the altitude loss at around 17,000 feet within a minute.

The injured captain reportedly managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush inside and eventually subdue the attacker.

The motive: Why did the co-pilot attack the pilot?

Passenger accounts suggest that the co-pilot appeared to be trying to disable the controls. At the time this report was published, the motive had not been established. However, speculations and accusations continue to circulate.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has described the incident as an “attempted jihadist terror attack” and said the alleged attacker intended to crash the aircraft with its Israeli passengers.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has called the incident an attempted terrorist attack against Israelis, the UAE and the Abraham Accords, while Israel and the UAE have said they intend to work together against extremist elements.

Netanyahu offered a somewhat different preliminary description, saying the incident appeared to involve an extended suicide or sabotage attempt.

Flydubai, however, has explicitly said the reasons and motives behind the cockpit altercation remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation.

How Captain Smit Machchhar helped save the plane

Despite being stabbed multiple times, Machchhar mustered the strength to unlock the cockpit door. That gave passengers the opportunity to enter the flight deck and confront the co-pilot. Israeli passenger Yaniv, who was among those who entered the cockpit, said the alleged attacker was on the controls and appeared to be trying to damage them.

After helping pull the man away from the controls, Yaniv returned to the cockpit when the aircraft was still descending sharply and pulled back on the flight controls. He said the plane began to level out before another pilot took over.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later praised Machchhar, describing his actions as an “amazing act of heroism”. The Indian pilot is now being treated at a Saudi hospital.

The passengers who rushed into the cockpit

Passengers also played a crucial role in the emergency. One passenger identified as Yaniv said he confronted the alleged attacker and placed him in a hold before pulling him away from the controls.

Another passenger, Zvika Manes, said he and two other Israelis used corded headphones to restrain and tie up the co-pilot. Manes said the struggle took roughly 20 to 25 minutes.

Yaniv said he managed to take control of the aircraft temporarily. When Netanyahu asked how he knew what to do, the passenger joked that he had watched Mayday, the television documentary series about aviation disasters.

The Aftermath: What happened after the emergency landing?

The aircraft diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Flydubai said all passengers were safe, with media reports saying 166 of the 174 passengers were Israeli. The co-pilot was also reportedly injured by the time the aircraft landed.