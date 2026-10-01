/‘HERO’: PM Modi praises Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who helped avert Flydubai tragedy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Oct 1) hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “HERO” after he was seriously injured during a mid-air cockpit attack on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, an incident that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The flight, carrying 174 people, was diverted to Tabuk on Wednesday after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar during the journey and was accused by Israeli officials of attempting to crash the aircraft. The co-pilot was overpowered after passengers and crew intervened, while additional Flydubai pilots on board took control and landed the aircraft safely. The motive behind the co-pilot's actions remains under investigation.

Previously, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight had been trying to crash it and kill all its passengers, but Captain Machchhar "prevented a major disaster".

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‘India is proud of Captain Machchhar’

In a post on X, Modi praised Machchhar for his actions despite suffering serious injuries. “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” the prime minister wrote. “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others,” Modi said.

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” he added, while wishing the pilot a speedy recovery and good health. The Indian pilot has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia. He was identified as an Indian national after the incident.

What happened aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073?

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According to passengers and Israeli officials, the aircraft experienced a sudden and severe descent as the confrontation unfolded in the cockpit. Reuters reported that the plane dropped nearly 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds before passengers and crew managed to intervene. Machchhar, despite being wounded, was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and subdue the attacker. Off-duty Flydubai pilots travelling as passengers then helped take control of the aircraft.

Netanyahu's spokesperson later said the wounded captain used “the last moments of his energy” to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers to reach the flight deck.