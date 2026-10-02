/Flydubai cockpit attack: Omani co-pilot handed to UAE as investigators probe terrorism angle, Iran links

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight and attempting to take control of the aircraft has been handed over by Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, as investigators examine whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to bring down the Israel-bound plane. Saudi authorities had conducted the preliminary investigation after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Tabuk. The UAE has now taken charge of the probe, with Israeli authorities also expected to participate. The incident took place on Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Why has UAE taken over the investigation?

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The Emirati government said its investigators were examining the circumstances of the attack and “whether it was linked to any terrorist purpose”. The UAE has jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered there and its laws apply to crimes committed onboard.

A regional official said investigators were considering several possible explanations, including terrorism and mental health-related issues. “All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now,” the official said.

The co-pilot has not been publicly identified. Israel has also requested access to him for questioning, although it remains unclear whether he will be handed over to Israeli authorities.

Netanyahu alleges Islamist radicalisation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an initial assessment suggested the co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalisation and may have intended to crash the aircraft. “The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

He also described the struggle inside the cockpit, claiming the co-pilot repeatedly called on those restraining him to kill him. “They had to use earphone cords to tie his hands and then used plastic cuffs. He is lying on the floor, and he calls out to the crew 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane,” Netanyahu said.

An Israeli official separately told The Times of Israel that social media material attributed to the co-pilot allegedly included posts about killing Jewish people. The official said the material appeared to indicate jihadist radicalisation, while stressing that the formal investigation remains ongoing. “Our understanding is he’s going to be transferred to the UAE,” the official said. “We will be part of that investigation.”

What happened aboard the Flydubai flight?

The incident unfolded after the aircraft was cruising at around 33,000 feet. The co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian pilot Captain Machchhar and attempted to take control of the plane. Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.