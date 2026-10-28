/Trump says he will accept midterm results ‘if they’re honest’, refers to his veto powers

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would accept the results of the November 3 US midterm elections only if they are “honest”. Speaking to reporters before departing for Texas to campaign for Republicans, Trump was asked whether he would respect the election results, and he said, “I will if they’re honest.”

Trump also warned that he has strong veto powers if Democrats take control of the House in the midterm elections.

On being asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lost control of the chamber, Trump said, “We’ll figure a way.”

He then pointed to his veto power and said, “I have a strong veto,” and added that the two sides could still work out agreements.

Trump said presidents had faced similar situations before, adding that political deals could be worked out.

Trump was speaking to reporters before heading to Texas to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton who faces a tight contest against Democrat James Talarico.

Trump’s remarks come as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress in the 2026 midterms.

Republicans are facing the prospect of losing control of the House, while the Senate race remains closely watched.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress. If Democrats win the House, they could block or delay Republican-backed legislation and intensify investigations into the Trump administration. A Democratic Senate majority would also complicate confirmations of senior officials and federal judges.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to join Trump in Texas to showcase a newly arrived oil tanker carrying Venezuelan crude for processing at Texas refineries, according to a congressional aide and two US officials.