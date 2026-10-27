A shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Monday night (Oct 26) left at least one person dead and six others wounded, with police searching for a suspect who fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place. Elizabeth Police confirmed a fatal shooting but did not immediately provide further details.

Emergency responders arrived shortly before 9:45 p.m. after reports of multiple people struck by gunfire, according to RLS Media. Initial reports indicated three people suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and one was shot in the chest. The wounded were moved to University Hospital in Newark for treatment.

A large crime scene

Video from Chopper 2 showed a massive crime scene spanning several blocks, with at least two dozen orange cones marking areas of interest for investigators.

Several visuals showed a large police presence in the area where the shooting was reported. "5 People have been shot, 1 killed in a shooting in Elizabeth, #NewJersey. Per radio traffic, the suspect vehicle is described as a red Nissan. A 'Long Gun' is believed to have been used. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Irvington Ave. shortly before 10PM EST," one local news page noted, sharing a photo showing police vehicles on scene.

A local sharing a video noted, "4 people shot right by my house ! This is to close to home for me." Another clip was shared with a user remarking, "Shooting in Elizabeth, NJ has choppers out!" Yet another clip appeared to show emergency response after the shooting.

What we know about the suspect

A possible suspect is believed to have fled the area in a red sedan and is travelling westbound on Morris Avenue. Radio traffic described the suspect vehicle as a red Nissan, and a "long gun" is believed to have been used.