/Maldives opposition leader demands transparency on Muizzu Govt's Pakistan defence, security deals

Top Maldives opposition leader & former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid has called on President Mohamed Muizzu’s government to immediately publish the details of defence and maritime agreements signed during a recent visit to Pakistan, warning that secrecy risks breeding mistrust.

Speaking to WION, Shahid, a senior figure in the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and former president of the UN General Assembly, said details of defence & maritime security must be shared promptly with the relevant parliamentary foreign affairs committees.

“The government should immediately share with the two foreign committees of the Parliament and let the sense of confidence prevail,” he said, “so that there will be no room for speculation and no room for mistrust once again.”

The visit of President Muizzu was the first by a Maldivian leader to Pakistan since 2015. Shahid described the long-standing Maldives-India relationship as time-tested, noting that India has consistently been the first responder in emergencies and that a “special bond” exists between the peoples of both countries. He expressed hope that the relationship would continue to flourish.

On domestic politics, Shahid said the current government had failed to deliver on its promises and remained deeply unpopular. He pointed out that, under pressure, the administration could attempt to “fix” the 2028 presidential election. A key flashpoint, he argued, is a plan to introduce electronic voting. In a small population where physical ballots have produced results within two or three hours since the 2008 constitution, he said, e-voting could undermine public confidence without any practical need.

“My fear is that this government… may try to fix the election. And a free and fair ballot may not be available for the people,” he said. He urged the opposition and international organisations to remain vigilant about the possibility.

On the MDP primaries, Shahid welcomed multiple candidates as a sign of the party’s democratic character and public confidence. “What we will have to make sure is that we all come together after the primaries,” he said, adding that the party must “learn a lesson of the painful lesson of 2023” and unite behind the winner.

He expressed confidence that he could lead a future government with experience, international connections and a focus on people-centred development. Elections are expected in the Maldives in September 2028. That agenda, he outlined, would prioritise housing (which he described as in crisis), education, expanded healthcare especially on outer islands, and restoring investor confidence eroded by economic uncertainty.