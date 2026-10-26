/‘Will finish the Iran job’: Trump backs Netanyahu again, claims 99% support in Israel

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 25) reiterated his endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and asked Israelis to vote for him so that the two leaders can “finish the job” against Iran. The latest Truth Social post came one week after Trump first endorsed Netanyahu, and hours after an Axios news site report revealed that the Israeli premier had been pressing the US president to issue another public expression of support.

According to reports, several polls have suggested that PM Netanyahu's current coalition is far off from a majority. The elections result are scheduled for October 27. The election will decide who remains in power: Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Mansour Abbas.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said: “As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together.” He added: “I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful military operations in history but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the world’s number one state sponsor of terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has no navy, no air force, and both their military and economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The naval blockade has precluded them from getting oil, and two levels of leadership, both military and otherwise are gone,” Trump claimed.

Also Read: Netanyahu claims Iran could disrupt Israel election

Trump went on to say that Netanyahu is “outstanding warrior.” He said that it is because of Netanyahu and himself that chants of ‘Death to America, death to Israel' are not heard worldwide. “When you go to the Polls please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding warrior prime minister! Israel was called the little satan, with the United States being called the big satan, by some very evil people,” he said, apparently referring to chants from pro-regime rallies in Iran. “There can no longer be the chant heard around the world of ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’ and there won’t be,” Trump continued. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for prime minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” he added.