/Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty indirectly reacts to firing at his Mumbai home

Rohit Shetty has indirectly reacted to the recent firing incidents involving Bollywood personalities while hosting the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Taking over the hosting duties from Salman Khan, the filmmaker confronted contestants Scout OP, Asif Khan and Yung DSA over their repeated attempts to corner fellow housemate Qazi Touqeer.

Rohit Shetty on the firing incident

During the discussion, Rohit drew a parallel between the contestants' attempts to project a gangster-like image and the real-life violence faced by members of the film industry.

While hosting the episode, Rohit warned Scout OP, Asif and Yung DSA for ganging up on Qazi as their approach could affect how viewers perceived them outside the house.

Calling out their behaviour, he said, “Tumlog kya gangster ban rahe ho yaar? Yahan humare ghar par goliyan chal rahi hai.” (Why are you guys acting like gangsters? Bullets are being fired at our homes).

Although he did not explicitly name any incident, many considered the remark a reference to the firing at Rohit's residential building in Mumbai earlier this year.

The filmmaker's comment also came amid another shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in the city's Juhu area in October.

The filmmaker further criticised the contestants for age-shaming Qazi, pointing out that Salman Khan continues to host the reality show at 60. Rohit also made a remark about his own age, saying, “He removed his T-shirt and left everyone amused by his take against trolls. I am 52.”

What happened outside Rohit Shetty's residence?

On February 1, five rounds were reportedly fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty's residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the Mumbai Police subsequently arrested several suspects in connection with the shooting.

The incident was among the several firing cases involving prominent film personalities. This was his first comment since the incident.

Tiger Shroff firing case under investigation

Rohit's comments came shortly after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu on October 18. According to Mumbai Police, the shooting took place at around 7 pm as the actor was leaving a football club. The assailants allegedly opened fire at his BMW before fleeing the scene.

Tiger escaped without any gunshot injuries, although his driver and another person sustained injuries in the incident. The case remains under investigation.