According to historians' accounts, much of the supposed “crusaders' identity” surrounding chivalry, masculinity, islamophobia isn't truly medieval. Historian Charlotte Gauthier explains how that identity was created in the 19th century when European nations were seeking myths for nation-building. She describes how people in the 1880s were cosplaying with “funny costumes” and crap armour and riding around.

So when Hegseth says he's honouring his ancestors' traditions, he means the 1800s.