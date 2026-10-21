/Tiger Shroff firing case: Arrests rise to 10 as police probe weapons trail

Mumbai Police have arrested two more accused, identified as Jatin and Samir, in connection with the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car. The latest arrests take the total number of accused arrested in the case to 10.

The two men, both from Haryana’s Sonipat, are suspected of playing a role in the network that allegedly helped the shooters procure weapons and evade police.

According to the investigation, Jatin allegedly helped arrange weapons for the attack. He had reportedly travelled to Amritsar with two other accused, Kunal and Sumit, to procure firearms.

Samir, meanwhile, is suspected of being in contact with the shooters. Investigators believe he stayed with the three alleged shooters in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The accused allegedly kept changing their accommodation to avoid detection.

Also read: Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

Who are the 10 accused arrested so far?

The investigation has led to arrests across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with police probing the alleged roles of the shooters and those suspected of assisting them.

1. Rehan alias Sukka: One of the three alleged shooters arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota while attempting to flee.

2. Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan: Another alleged shooter, originally from Bihar and residing in Mumbai.

3. Phool Singh: The third alleged shooter, who was arrested along with the other two in Kota. All three have been remanded in police custody until October 31.

4. Kunal: A key suspect in the alleged weapons supply network. Police allege that he procured a pistol and ammunition from Amritsar on the instructions of an individual identified as Anil Pandit.

5. Sumit: A Sonipat resident suspected of assisting Kunal in procuring the weapons.

6. Radha: One of the two women arrested in connection with the alleged transportation of the firearm to Mumbai. Police allege that she carried the weapon during the train journey.

7. Babita: The second woman accused of helping transport the weapon to Mumbai. Investigators are examining her alleged role in the delivery chain.

8. Ankit Rajesh Khatak: Arrested in Haryana’s Sonipat, Ankit allegedly stayed in Mumbai for around 20 days and conducted reconnaissance with the shooters. Police are investigating his suspected links with other members of the network.

9. Jatin: Arrested in Sonipat, Jatin allegedly helped arrange weapons for the attack and is suspected of being involved in the procurement network.

10. Samir: Also arrested in connection with the case, Samir allegedly stayed with the three shooters in Andheri and is suspected of having links with them.

Police probe suspected weapons network

The latest arrests have widened the investigation beyond the three alleged shooters. Police are now examining how the weapon was procured, transported to Mumbai and delivered to those accused of carrying out the attack.

Investigators are also looking into the suspected links between the accused and Anil Pandit, who is alleged to have played a role in directing parts of the operation.

What happened on October 18?

Three men allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The actor escaped without injuries, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries.

The three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, as they were attempting to flee. They were subsequently brought to Mumbai and remanded in police custody until October 31.

With 10 arrests now reported, investigators are working to establish the alleged chain of command, recover the weapons used in the attack and determine the motive behind the shooting.