/Tiger Shroff spotted without bandages days after Mumbai firing incident

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after a shooting incident outside Pushpa Park in Mumbai on October 18, leaving fans concerned about his safety.

Days after the incident, Shroff was spotted without the bandages he was seen wearing while speaking with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the day of the incident. The latest pictures have reassured his followers who were worried about his well-being.

Tiger Shroff seen without bandages

On October 20, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar visited Shroff following the firing incident on Sunday. Taking to X, Shelar shared a few pictures and captioned the post, writing, "Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery."

The carousel showed Shroff without the bandages he had been seen wearing after the firing incident. The latest images appeared to reassure fans who had been concerned about his well-being.

Tiger Shroff's first photo after the incident

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff. Several videos and pictures from their meeting at Tiger’s home circulated online. The actor appeared shirtless and was seen with bandages around his chest and hand after gunmen opened fire at him.

According to several reports, Tiger’s driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and required surgery, while the actor suffered minor abrasions, was examined, and was later discharged.

About Tiger Shroff's firing case

On the evening of October 18 (Sunday), Shroff was leaving in his car after playing a football match in a stadium in Mumbai's Juhu area. As he exited, three gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car.

Mumbai Police later confirmed that the actor was safe and had not sustained any gunshot injuries. Following the firing case, police launched an investigation, and three men, allegedly shooters, have been arrested from Kota.

Meanwhile, a social media post linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting incident. However, police have not verified the authenticity of the post.

The post also allegedly warned members of the film industry against working with Salman Khan and threatened further attacks. Police are investigating the incident and the claims surrounding it.

New details have emerged claiming that the Heropanti actor was targeted only after the alleged shooters abandoned their plan to attack Salman Khan. According to police sources, the suspects had previously planned to conduct reconnaissance outside Khan’s residence in Bandra. However, the security arrangements reportedly made it difficult for them to execute the alleged plan, as reported by Hindustan Times.