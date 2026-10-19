/Tiger Shroff firing probe: Mumbai Police reveal new details, confirm all three accused are adults

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was at the centre of a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18th night, prompting police to immediately launch an investigation into the attack and identify those allegedly involved. Mumbai Police have now revealed fresh details about the accused, including their ages and the route they reportedly took after the incident, as the probe continues.

Mumbai Police reveal key details about the accused

Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Rajtilak Roshan spoke about the Tiger Shroff firing incident at a press conference. He revealed that Mumbai Police formed 20 teams to investigate the case and recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident from Andheri railway station.

According to police, the three accused travelled from Mumbai to Surat and then to Kota, continuing their journey on the Pune–Jaipur Express, before being taken into custody. Of those arrested, two are 18 years old and one is 22, and police confirmed that none of them are minors. Authorities also stated that action had previously been taken against the accused in other cases under NCOC. Police further said they had received no complaint from Tiger Shroff regarding threats against him. The investigation is ongoing.

Mumbai Police also added that the accused would be questioned further and a case of attempted murder has been registered. In addition, the police also said that MOCCA had been invoked in previous cases and preventive action was underway. The three accused currently are in custody, two from Haryana and one from Bihar. None is a minor, DCP Rajtilak Roshan clarified.

Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff over ties to Salman Khan

CCTV footage of the accused from Surat Railway station

The fresh CCTV footage has emerged in the Tiger Shroff firing case, showing the suspected attackers rushing to catch a train from Surat railway station at 1:31 am. Just two minutes later, at 1:33 am, they were filmed rushing onto a platform and jumping into a general coach of the Pune–Jaipur Express.