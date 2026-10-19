/Tiger Shroff shows injuries after Juhu firing incident; Eknath Shinde says Mumbai won’t tolerate gang wars

The first pictures of Tiger Shroff has been released following the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday. He was seen with visible injuries at his residence as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor late that night to check on his condition and reassure his family amid concerns over their safety.

Several photos and videos from the meeting have surfaced online, showing Tiger sitting beside Shinde on a sofa. The actor appeared shirtless, with dressings on his chest and shoulder and a bandage wrapped around his arm. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

About the firing incident

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Tiger was returning after playing football. Unidentified assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at his BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu.

As per police, five rounds were fired during the incident. Tiger escaped gunshot injuries, although he reportedly sustained minor abrasions and injuries caused by gunpowder and broken glass. His driver Firdaus and an autorickshaw driver were also injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The actor was examined by doctors and later discharged. His driver's injuries were more serious, with reports indicating that he sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff

Following his meeting with the actor, Shinde condemned the attack and said, "This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated."

The deputy chief minister also issued a warning against attempts to spread fear through violence, declaring that no gang would be allowed to revive Mumbai's history of gang wars.

Investigation underway

Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into the firing and is examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg said, "The incident occurred while Tiger Shroff was returning in his car. He was not hit by any bullets and is completely safe. Mumbai Police has formed multiple teams and initiated further action. The forensic team has begun its preliminary analysis, with approximately 15 teams currently working on the case."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and directed the police to expedite the investigation and take strict action against the accused.