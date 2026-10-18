/Tiger Shroff firing: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for swift probe after Juhu shooting

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene. The chief minister contacted the Mumbai Police Commissioner to seek details of the incident and directed the police to investigate swiftly and take strict action against those responsible, as per a report.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis directs Mumbai Police to act swiftly

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) cited by ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to enquire about the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. He instructed the police commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

Investigation into firing incident underway

The Mumbai Police are examining evidence related to the shooting, while further details about the motive and the identity of the assailants remain awaited. The incident has also drawn attention to a social media post and audio clip that reportedly claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

However, the claim has not been independently verified, and the police investigation is ongoing. Authorities will need to establish the authenticity of the material and determine whether it is connected to the firing.

As per ANI, DCP Mohit Garg has stated that "the incident took place around 7 o'clock. Some unknown individuals arrived at the scene and opened fire on Mr Tiger Shroff as he was leaving after concluding a private event. Mr Tiger Shroff did not sustain any gunshot injuries; he is completely safe. Two people were injured in the incident: one is his driver, Mr Firdaus, who sustained an injury to his hand.