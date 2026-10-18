/Tiger Shroff attacked by three gunmen in Mumbai, actor safe, two injured

Bollywood celebrities and their public appearances often attract attention, but reports of violence involving a film star can quickly raise concerns about safety. A firing incident reported in Mumbai’s Juhu area has drawn attention after Tiger Shroff’s car was allegedly targeted by unidentified assailants. Police are reportedly investigating the incident, while the reason behind the shooting remains unclear.

Tiger Shroff attacked in Juhu

Three bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his driver in Mumbai’s Juhu area, according to initial information. Tiger Shroff is safe, as per preliminary details. His driver and a civilian were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Initial reports indicate that there were no gunshot injuries in the incident. The circumstances surrounding the firing remain unclear.

Further details, including the motive behind the attack and the identity of the assailants, are awaited. More information is expected as the investigation progresses.