/Tiger Shroff firing case: AICWA raises alarm over safety of Bollywood celebrities

A firing incident involving a Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff, recently has renewed concerns about the safety of people working in the Hindi film industry. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has expressed shock over the incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, saying it comes amid a series of attacks and threats involving film personalities.

Cine workers’ body raises alarm over repeated attacks on Bollywood

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has prompted a strong reaction from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The association has expressed concern over the safety of film personalities, arguing that the latest incident comes amid several previous attacks involving members of the entertainment industry.

In its statement shared on X, AICWA said the repeated incidents could not be viewed in isolation, pointing to a series of cases involving prominent Bollywood figures. It alleged that such incidents were contributing to an atmosphere of fear and intimidation within the film fraternity.

The statement read, “This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them.”

"Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said. The statement further read, "Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection.

Tiger Shroff escapes unharmed in Juhu firing

The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, October 18. According to police information, Tiger Shroff escaped without sustaining gunshot injuries. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were reported injured and taken for medical treatment.