There has been a major update in the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's action against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff regarding their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

According to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, all three actors have submitted their responses to the notices issued to them.

He also said that two of the actors requested a hearing, which was completed on September 28.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As of now, the regulator is proceeding with the matter.

Tukaram Mundhe on the matter

During a press conference in Mumbai, Mundhe said, "Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further," as quoted by ANI.

Mundhe did not reveal which actors appeared for hearings.

This comes after an update from the commissioner in September, when he had indicated that two of the three actors had replied while one response was still awaited.

Why did the FDA issue a notice to the three actors

The Maharashtra FDA issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in August over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi campaign. FDA alleged that the advertisement could amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra.

The notices further directed the actors to stop participating in the campaign and remove promotional material associated with it from their social media accounts.

FDA invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which deals with misleading advertisements. It also cited Section 53, under which publication of a misleading food advertisement can attract a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh.

The Vimal endorsement controversy

Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal's advertising campaigns for several years. Shah Rukh Khan later joined the campaign, while Tiger Shroff became part of the advertisements after Akshay Kumar stepped away from the brand endorsement following backlash.

Akshay had faced criticism over his association with the campaign in 2022 and subsequently apologised before announcing his decision to withdraw from the endorsement.