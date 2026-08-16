/Amid SRK, Ajay Devgn FDA notices, Sunny Deol reveals why he refuses pan masala ads

Amid the ongoing discussion around Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff's association with pan masala advertisements, Sunny Deol has spoken about his approach to brand endorsements. The Batwara 1947 actor revealed that many offers connected to pan masala have reached him, but he has chosen to decline them.

Sunny Deol on pan masala endorsement

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Sunny was asked about his absence from pan masala commercials. To which he replied, "I don’t do pan masala ads and I won’t do it ever. I wouldn't do any of those things. They do come to me but I refuse. I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in. I don’t believe in these things. I don’t think this is a good thing to promote."

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He further added, "I don’t do a lot of things because my inner conscience does not allow me to. And I do things which I am okay with,” he said.

Why Sunny Deol does fewer advertisements

During the conversation, he also spoke about his limited presence in advertising compared with several other Bollywood stars. "If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don’t come to me. Why don't they come to me, I have no idea. Just like films which were not coming before, I don’t know the same about the ads," he added.

Latest pan masala ad controversy

His remarks have surfaced amid the ongoing scrutiny of celebrity endorsements involving pan masala-linked brands. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has recently issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

But it should be noted that Sunny did not comment on the notices or name any of the actors during his podcast conversation.

Sunny Deol's work front

His latest film Batwara 1947 is currently running in theatres. It is a Partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.