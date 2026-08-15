/Batwara 1947 box office day 1: How much did Sunny Deol's film earn?

Batwara 1947, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, was released in cinemas on August 14. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the emotional partition saga generated pre-sales and strong audience acclaim for its strong performances. Let's delve into how many figures it did mint on day one at the box office.

Batwara 1947 box office report day one

On day one, Batwara 1947 collected a net of Rs 5.75 crore across 8721 shows as per the Sacnilk report. The gross collection of India stands at Rs 6.81 crore. While overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 1.50 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 8.34 crore. Overall occupancy has been recorded at 15%.

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Batwara 1947 review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "Coming on the heels of Imtiaz Ali’s Mani Vaapas Aaunga, which laid bare the raw, impartial tragedy of Partition, Batwaara 1947 delivers a sharp, defiant plea for secularism.

At its core is a Muslim man standing alone against his own community to shield a Hindu woman. The film could have probed deeper into the staggering human tragedy of the era, which it doesn't, but it reiterates that there is no greater religion than human good. "

"Unlike partition films, this story is not as impactful as it ideally sets out to be, but it has its moments. Against all odds, Batwara 1947 champions tolerance when it matters most. Arriving right on India’s 80th Independence Day, it offers an essential, heartwarming reminder that humanity must always triumph over religious divides."

All about Batwara 1947

Co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab.